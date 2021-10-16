Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 15 – The Suburban Times

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Oct. 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 22-Oct. 5 is 536.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.7 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

A man in his 60s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s from Key Peninsula.

Our totals are 86,645 cases (PCR = 77,028, antigen = 9,617) and 812 deaths.

