What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of University Place.

U.P. will welcome another new business to town on Monday, Oct. 18 with a ribbon cutting at Lilith Pole and Aerial Dance, 2310 Mildred St. W., Ste 136 at 11:30 a.m.

This is just the latest in a long line of ribbon cuttings and grand openings in U.P. recently that indicate that more and more businesses want to call U.P. home. A review of current business licenses in U.P. through the third quarter of 2021 reveals that there are 1,966 active business licenses in the city. This is the highest number recorded since tracking began in 2005.

Thanks to all those who support our local businesses and help them thrive while also boosting the City’s sales tax base and the public services we enjoy.