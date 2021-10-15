 Ride the Bus with Pierce Transit’s New CEO – The Suburban Times

Ride the Bus with Pierce Transit’s New CEO

A press release from Downtown On the Go.

TACOMA, WASH. – Join the virtual Ride the Bus event on Nov. 3, 2021 from 3 – 4 p.m. to discuss transit in Pierce County, planning and development, and riding the bus. Downtown On the Go is looking forward to chatting with Mike GriffusPierce Transit’s newly-appointed CEO, as well as Ryan Wheaton, Pierce Transit’s Executive Director of Planning & Community Development. DOTG’s own Advocacy & CTR Coordinator, Laura Svancarek will be moderating the conversation. Hear from Mike about his plans and what’s ahead for Pierce Transit, issues facing transit-users today, and what can be done to improve current infrastructure.

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The recording will be posted on the DOTG Facebook page after the event.

This free event is an annual Ride the Bus event that gives riders a chance to learn about transit and their community, ask questions, and have a conversation with leaders.

