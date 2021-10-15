Annie Wright Schools Welcome Inaugural Cohort of Tacoma Scholars – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Annie Wright Schools’ inaugural cohort of Tacoma Scholars on Opening Day of the 2021-22 school year.

Annie Wright Schools welcomed eight Grade 9 students to the inaugural cohort of Tacoma Scholars, a new program formed to provide an AWS education to local students who come from historically disadvantaged communities. Annie Wright Schools are committed to dismantling systemic racism by leveraging their core competencies: education and mentorship.

The inaugural class of Scholars includes eight students—four boys and four girls—from Tacoma. Annie Wright Schools are committed to enrolling four additional Grade 9 students every year. Each student receives a full scholarship, including laptop and books, and support to engage in Annie Wright’s robust travel program. Recognizing that lasting change will only be realized through professional opportunities and economic advancement, the arc of Tacoma Scholars extends from enrollment in Grade 9 through a Scholar’s first post-college job.

“By providing a world-class education, support and mentorship throughout college, and access to Annie Wright Schools’ vast professional network, the program will create opportunity and affect change,” shares Jake Guadnola, Head of AWS. “The cost of funding Tacoma Scholars is significant, and while Annie Wright Schools could fundraise the full tuition for each Scholar, our intention is different. As a member of the Tacoma community since 1884, we see this work as ours to do in partnership with donors.”

Annie Wright funds 50% of each Scholar’s tuition from the school’s financial aid budget; donors fund the remaining 50%. Donors are not investing in Annie Wright; they are investing with Annie Wright. More importantly, they are investing in Tacoma students.

The cohort of eight students joined Annie Wright Schools on September 1, 2021, as the school opened its 138th academic year. The students previously attended Baker Middle School, Chief Leschi Middle School, Jason Lee Middle School and Keithley Middle School.

Annie Wright Schools are now accepting applications for Tacoma Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year. Current eighth grade students who live in or attend school in Tacoma are invited to learn more here or contact Alicia Mathurin, Director of Community Engagement, at 253.284.8634 or alicia_mathurin@aw.org. Prospective donors may contact Grace Finch, Director of Development, at 253.284.8604 or grace_finch@aw.org.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.