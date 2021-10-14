Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 13 – The Suburban Times

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Oct. 13, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 21-Oct. 4 is 529.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.1 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 317 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 50s from Central Pierce County.
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 70s from East Pierce County.
Our totals are 85,751 cases (PCR = 76,265, antigen = 9,486) and 806 deaths.
Today’s report was delayed because of a technical problem. We apologize.
