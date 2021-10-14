Important Deadlines for Washington State Redistricting Commission Coming Soon – The Suburban Times

A press release from Washington State Redistricting Commission.

The Washington State Redistricting Commission reminds the public that to ensure the full consideration, third-party maps should be submitted by Friday, October 22.

Third-party map submissions are those that meet the same statutory requirements the Commissioners must meet when delivering their final maps. Those requirements are detailed in Chapter 44.05.090 of the Revised Code of Washington.

While third-party submissions can be sent after October 22 (and the mapping tool on the Commission’s website will continue to remain live for some time after the November 15 deadline), we notify the public of the suggested deadline only to ensure that Commissioners have the time to properly consider public submissions.

The Commission strongly encourages the public to continue sending their comments and suggestions via email, voicemail, or one of the many other options you can find on the “How to Participate” page of our website.

The Commission will accept all such comments through its November 15 deadline for delivery of the final legislative and congressional district plans to the Legislature.