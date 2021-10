A press release from City of University Place.

During its meeting on Oct. 4, the U.P. City Council unanimously voted to approve the appointment of Council Member Pro Tem Howard Lee to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Ken Grassi on Sept. 26.

Council Member Lee will now serve in Position #4 through the remainder of the current term, which will expire following certification of the Nov. 2 General Election results and the swearing in of the newly elected member.