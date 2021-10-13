TCC Early Learning Center Specialist Rosy Schlitzkus recognized as “Champion for Children” – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma Community College.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) Early Learning Center (ELC) employee Rosy Schlitzkus has been selected by Project Child Success as this one of this year’s recipients of the Champions for Children Award. All six recipients will be celebrated at an online reception Nov. 3.

Project Child Success has been a place for community partners to come together to achieve a vison that all children thrive in nurturing environments since 2008. They collaborate with partners including health care providers, child-care providers and business leaders, and with family and youth-serving organizations, parents and school districts.

The organization receives “Champion for Children” nominations throughout the year, chooses an awardee in August or September, then plans a surprise award ceremony for the awardee in a place they find meaningful.

“Rosy stood out to us based on the nomination,” said Project Child Success Manager Masa Kawamura. “The nominator conveyed just how above and beyond Rosy goes and the heart and soul she puts into her work.”

Project Child Success gave Schlitzkus the award at a surprise event held Oct. 8, 2021 in TCC’s Japanese Garden.

“Recognizing the amazing work you do in supporting children and families is our great honor through our annual Champions for Children Awards,” said Kawamura.

Several TCC employees from the Early Learning Center and across campus also attended the surprise ceremony, and they also praised Schlitzkus’ work.

“One of the things she does so well is she loves people and families and success. And that’s something you can’t learn,” ELC Director Renee Hernandez Greenfield said.

TCC Workforce Education Director Kelli Johnston expressed appreciation for Schiltzkus’ support of the student parents in the Workforce Education Program.

“She is a gift to our students and supports them in so many ways,” Johnston said.