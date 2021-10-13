Steilacoom High School Junior Selected for Student Leadership Program at West Point – The Suburban Times

A press release from Steilacoom Historical School District.

Rhemmy Chen, Steilacoom High School junior, has been chosen to attend the fall 2021 Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the United States Military Academy later this month. Rhemmy is one of ten student leaders chosen nationally to attend the week-long leadership experience.

The Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program is a bi-annual leadership opportunity for sophomore and junior students who are members of the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) Student 2 Student (S2S) program at their schools. Students selected during the fall travel to West Point, and those selected in the spring travel to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The program offers an intensive experience for selected students to enrich their leadership and team building skills.

Through their core values of collaboration, integrity, relevance, and service, MCEC supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle. Established in 2004, S2S is a student program that brings military and civilian students together to welcome new students, creative a positive environment, support academic excellence, and ease transitions.

