Stadium Way closes from Division Avenue to S. 4th Street on Oct. 16 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

Stadium Way will close to thru-traffic in both directions between Division Avenue and S. 4th Street on Saturday, October 16, starting at 7 a.m. Crews will deliver the building for the traction power substation, located on the west side of Stadium Way between S. 4th St. and Division Ave., on Saturday. Access to parking garages on Stadium Way will be open, and residents would leave Stadium Way via S. 4th Street. Nonresidents who exit I-705 at Stadium Way will be directed south on Commerce St. The travelling public and large trucks should follow detour routes on St. Helens, Broadway and Tacoma Ave. during this street closure. This work will start at 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 and will be done that afternoon. Then, Stadium Way will open to northbound traffic from I-705 to Tacoma Ave. Crews will pave the east side of Stadium Way starting on Oct. 13, and Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 during paving.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews will start building the Hilltop District Station this week. MLK Jr. Way will be closed to southbound traffic from S. 11th St. to Earnest Brazill St. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. and from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St. The contractor will start curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. as soon as Oct. 14.

In the Stadium District, crews are installing the canopy for the Stadium District Station on N. 1st Street and installing signals at intersections on Division Avenue at Yakima Ave and at MLK Jr. Way. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the south side of Division Avenue (the Wright Park side) from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Division Ave.

On Commerce Street, crews continue to work on curb, gutter, paving and the Old City Hall Station. On E. 25th Street, the contractor is restoring the street.

Looking ahead, crews plan to install the overhead wires from S. 8th St. and MLK Jr. Way to Division Ave. and Yakima Ave. as soon as Oct. 18. This work will occur at night.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, S. 4th Street., N. Tacoma Avenue, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of October 11

Where