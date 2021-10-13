 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 12 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 12

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Oct. 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 19-Oct. 2 is 532.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.8 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 238 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

  • A man in his 50s from Frederickson.
  • A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
  • A man in his 30s from South Pierce County.
  • A man in his 60s from  Spanaway.

Our totals are 85,434 cases (PCR = 76,002, antigen = 9,432) and 803 deaths.

Find more information on:

