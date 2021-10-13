Lakewood To Host Holiday “Parade of Lights” Dec. 11 – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood will celebrate the holidays with a drive-through “Parade of Lights” on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. Visitors will drive through a maze of holiday floats constructed by local businesses, clubs, and organizations.

A path through Fort Steilacoom Park will be lined with festive holiday displays. Displays might feature holiday lights, decorations, costumes, props, and more. Visitors will remain in their cars and drive through the park to enjoy the displays.

The pandemic necessitated some new holiday activities last year, and our ‘reverse light parade’ was very popular. It might be a new family tradition. It’s a lot like driving around the neighborhood to enjoy the lights and the season – plus it’s nice and warm in the car. Jim Kopriva, Communications Manager

Businesses, clubs, and organizations are encouraged to apply to build a float. Float builders may have signage on their floats, but decorations should be holiday-themed. Applications must be received by Monday, Nov. 29 at 5:00 PM.