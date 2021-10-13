Tacoma Candidate Interviews on Transportation – The Suburban Times

A press release from Downtown On the Go.

TACOMA, WASH. – Transportation is integral to conversations about the future of Tacoma. Access to transportation options determines access to opportunities like jobs, school, healthcare, and community, and cannot be left out of discussions on housing and social services. Tacoma City Council and Mayoral candidates were invited to ride public transit with Downtown On the Go to discuss barriers to mobility, exciting transportation projects in Tacoma, and funding transit in Pierce County. Candidates discussed how transportation influences access for individuals with disabilities, how projects like Pierce Transit’s Pacific Avenue BRT will build connections in Tacoma, what can make biking in Tacoma easier and safer, and more.

The recorded ride-along interviews can be viewed at downtownonthego.org. Closed captioning and transcripts are available. Downtown On the Go will be highlighting each race on social media this week.

All candidates were invited to participate and asked the same questions. Downtown On the Go is not making candidate endorsements.