Tickets On Sale Now for Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo – The Suburban Times

A press release from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Zoolights 2020. (Photo/Katie Cotterill)

TACOMA, Wash.—Get your timed online tickets now for the longest-running light show in the region! Zoolights is back at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Nov. 26-Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 & Dec. 25). The holiday tradition boasts more than 700,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of dazzling 3-D animal light displays.

Zoo guests will see favorite light displays, with all the classics and some new ones. A sprawling 100-foot pink-and-orange octopus, a giant crab with moving pincers, the Flame Tree, Seahawks Tree, Sasquatch, a 23-foot-high Mt. Rainier, two Narrows Bridges, and an 8-foot-long sea turtle will be among the familiar favorites, along with whimsical animal scenes like sledding penguins, ice skating puffins, and a trio of polar bears.

Plus, guests will have the perfect selfie opportunities: walk through two Tunnels of Lights. That’s right — we’ve added a second tunnel this year. It’s so popular, we doubled it!

Guests can see who’s awake in the Asian Forest Sanctuary dayroom and at Kids’ Zone. A tiger? A tapir? Meerkats? Then, take a spin on our vintage Paul Titus Carousel and add even more sparkle to your zoo visit.

“We are thrilled to once again offer this well-loved tradition to our community,” said Point Defiance Zoo Director Alan Varsik. “It brings us so much joy to see families and friends celebrating the holidays with us year after year.”

Both aquariums will be closed during Zoolights. The Plaza Café will be open for dinner, drinks and snacks. The gift shop will also be open.

Groovy Goats Zoolights Edition

Groovy goats in holiday coats are also back for Zoolights! Meet our magnificent herd of goats up-close and personal in this one-of-a-kind holiday-themed private animal encounter for up to 5 people, every day at 4pm just before Zoolights. Meet Button, Buckle, Sugar and Spice among others as you spend some quality time giving them a good grooming. Pose for a photo with your favorite new friend and then reward your buddies with a nutritious, delicious and festive treat. It’s the perfect gift for the whole family. Learn more here.

Enhanced Safety Protocols

We’ve reimagined Zoolights to bring the same magic as always while keeping everyone safe – with timed online tickets and capped attendance each night to ensure social distancing. Point Defiance Zoo is following all public health and safety guidelines in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 mandates:

In compliance with the state public events mandate, masks are required outdoors and indoors for all guests ages 5+, regardless of vaccination status.

for all guests ages 5+, regardless of vaccination status. Timed online tickets are required. Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing.

Prices

Mon.-Thurs.: $12 general admission, $6 members

Fri.-Sun.: $15 general admission, $7.50 members

2-years-old & younger are free.

Parking is free

Zoolights is presented by BECU.

Zoolights begins Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 2. Hours are 4:30pm – 10pm. nightly, except for a two-night closure on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

For more information, tickets, and a map, go to www.pdza.org/zoolights.