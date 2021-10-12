Pierce County Library Board discusses 2022 work plan and director recruitment – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce County Library System.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s 2022 work plan and budget, recruitment for a new executive director, and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app:

zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

2022 work plan and budget. With the Library’s guiding principles to be financially sustainable and thoughtful stewards of the taxpayers’ investment in library services, the Board is reviewing the 2022 work plan and budget. In 2022, the Library’s Administrative Team recommends the Board return to its regular practice of certifying the highest lawful property tax levy, plus 1% more than the previous year as allowed by law. In 2021, the Library Board took a thoughtful step to help reduce economic burdens on Pierce County residents, by not taking all of the tax monies it could have received. Rather, the Board prepared a flat budget by levying property taxes at a lower amount than legally authorized from homeowners and other property owners. At the meeting, the Board will discuss their direction to Library managers to prepare the 2022 budget. In November, the Board will review the preliminary operating budget.

Executive Director Recruitment. At a Special Board meeting in September, the Board approved a motion to hire Bradbury Miller Associates to recruit a new executive director for the Pierce County Library. The executive search firm specializes in recruiting and hiring library directors. Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax announced earlier in September that she plans to retire the first part of 2022. Lomax has served as the executive director for Pierce County Library since 2014. Bradbury Miller Associates will conduct a nationwide search for the award-winning Pierce County Library.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-10132021.pdf