Meadow Park Golf Course Offering Punch Cards – The Suburban Times

An announcement from Metro Parks Tacoma.

If you are a golfer, Meadow Park Golf Course’s Punch Card Sale may be of interest. The Championship 18 buys 10 Rounds of golf for just $264 + tax (click here to buy). The Championship 18 (9-Hole) also buys 10 Rounds of golf on the 9-hole course for just $159 + tax (click here to buy).

For both packages: