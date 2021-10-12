 Meadow Park Golf Course Offering Punch Cards – The Suburban Times

Meadow Park Golf Course Offering Punch Cards

An announcement from Metro Parks Tacoma.

If you are a golfer, Meadow Park Golf Course’s Punch Card Sale may be of interest. The Championship 18 buys 10 Rounds of golf for just $264 + tax (click here to buy). The Championship 18 (9-Hole) also buys 10 Rounds of golf on the 9-hole course for just $159 + tax (click here to buy).

For both packages:

  • Punch Cards do not expire
  • Not valid with other offers, discounts, or special offers
  • Valid only on the Championship 18 Course
  • Not responsible for lost or stolen cards
  • Stop by the Golf Shop or purchase online
  • Online purchases must be picked up at Meadow Park and will be available 48 hrs. after purchase
  • Limited quantities
  • Sale ends 10/17/2021

