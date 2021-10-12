Meadow Park Golf Course Offering Punch Cards – The Suburban Times

An announcement from Metro Parks Tacoma.
If you are a golfer, Meadow Park Golf Course’s Punch Card Sale may be of interest. The Championship 18 buys 10 Rounds of golf for just $264 + tax (click here to buy). The Championship 18 (9-Hole) also buys 10 Rounds of golf on the 9-hole course for just $159 + tax (click here to buy).
For both packages:
- Punch Cards do not expire
- Not valid with other offers, discounts, or special offers
- Valid only on the Championship 18 Course
- Not responsible for lost or stolen cards
- Stop by the Golf Shop or purchase online
- Online purchases must be picked up at Meadow Park and will be available 48 hrs. after purchase
- Limited quantities
- Sale ends 10/17/2021
