Local Biotech Incubator Partners Up To Tackle Challenges Of COVID-19 Testing – The Suburban Times

A press release from RAIN.

Tacoma-based biotech incubator, RAIN recently announced they have partnered with Cordant Health Solutions® to help meet the large-scale need for fast, inexpensive testing to aid companies, schools and other institutions in staying open and accessible. This comes after President Biden’s September announcement mandating businesses with over 100 employees to produce proof of employee vaccine status or implement weekly testing for staff.

Cordant, a leader in providing innovative tools and comprehensive drug testing options for behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice programs, has added SARS-CoV-2 testing to its repertoire during the pandemic. RAIN spokesperson Kelvin Penn says that the company has “deep roots in the Tacoma community and locations across the U.S. allowing for the strength and reporting expertise of a national company.” Cordant is a CLIA and SAMHSA certified laboratory, which offers businesses courier service for testing kit drop-off and pick up in Washington state.

“The benefits of this type of testing are revolutionary for Washington businesses,” says Tenley Cederstrand of RAIN. She goes on to say that “using PCR, the most accurate testing technology, Cordant services may be able to pick up asymptomatic infection within two days of COVID onset. We can test people earlier, with less downtime and decreased risk of spread for businesses.”

Cordant’s testing uses the saliva collection method of RT-PCR testing which produces results within 24 hours. In an effort to provide additional cost-effective testing options, Cordant has also rolled out the option for pooled sample testing, allowing a small pool of five samples to be tested at once with further testing conducted if a positive test is shown. This allows companies to provide highly accurate tests at minimal cost while providing the tools to detect outbreaks from asymptomatic individuals.

“Although businesses may have vaccination requirements, we are suggesting that surveillance testing of a random sampling of staff is imperative to catch any outbreaks early and contain any potential spread. As you know, vaccinations, however effective, are not 100%, and emerging variants are problematic,” says Dr. David Hirschberg, RAIN founder and neuroimmunologist.