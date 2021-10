Krab Kingz plans a November opening for the Southern-style seafood restaurant with a menu of boiled and fried seafood. Their location is in Parkland at 11814 Pacific Ave. S. That’s a few blocks away from Pacific Lutheran University and across the street from Warthog BBQ Pit. “We basically take a Louisiana style and South Florida […]

