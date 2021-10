A social media post from West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

An Oct. 11 (8:10 pm) fire at the Islamic Center of Tacoma at 2010 Bridgeport Way W is out and there were no injuries. The building was occupied when the fire started. The cause is currently under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office.

There is damage to both the exterior and interior of the building from fire, smoke and water.

Pierce County Sheriff detectives have initiated an arson investigation.