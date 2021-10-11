TCC Student Government Forum – Tacoma Mayor Candidates – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Community College Student Government.

Tacoma Community College Student Government is hosting a candidate forum featuring Tacoma Mayoral candidates Steve Haverly and Victoria Woodards. This virtual forum, which is free and open to the public, will be on Wednesday, October 13, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. To learn what questions students have and how the candidates respond, register at forms.office.com/r/GkehLc0WXh.

For more information, contact Tony Hester, ahester@tacomacc.edu.