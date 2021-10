Robi’s Lakewood Camera + Print Refinery will host a Fall Tent Sale Oct. 15-16 (11 am-5 pm). The clearance sale is in all departments after years of accumulation.

Robi’s is cleaning house before an upcoming remodel (and name change). The sale includes vintage gear, parts cameras, estate equipment, studio gear, backgrounds

Clearance priced bags, used gear. Bring Shopping bags! Robi’s will also be trading and buying.

Robi’s is located 10015 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.