Promising Futures: Thomas eighth grader Nevaeh Matheson – The Suburban Times

Promising Futures: Thomas eighth grader Nevaeh Matheson

A press release from Clover Park School District.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Thomas Middle School eighth grader Nevaeh Matheson.
 
Nevaeh started dancing when she was three years old and hasn’t stopped since. She does ballet and jazz dancing and hopes that it can be a major part of her future.
 
Her favorite academic subject is English. She enjoys reading and writing narrative stories that let her get creative. Recently, she wrote a story about two students who went to school one day and magically switched lives.
 
Nevaeh is also sprinter. She loves to be active and runs the 100- and 200-meter for the Thomas track team.

