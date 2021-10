3uilt Tacoma has expanded to a second restaurant in downtown Tacoma. And this one specializes in breakfast. The original location of the Tacoma-based restaurant carries a dizzying selection of raw oysters on the half shell, serves charcuterie plates that double as art and is located inside one of the coolest spaces in downtown Tacoma – 7 […]

Read the entire post New downtown Tacoma cafe has breakfast all day (and it will be familiar) on Dine Pierce County.