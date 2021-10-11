Light Up Your Ride – Oct. 28 free event at The Patio at Alma Mater – The Suburban Times

A press release from Downtown On the Go.

TACOMA, WASH. – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! Nov. 7 marks the end of daylight-saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding! Downtown On the Go wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights on Oct. 28, 2021 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at The Patio at Alma Mater (1322 S. Fawcett Ave.). The Pierce Transit Outreach team and folks with Razor share e-scooters will be in attendance, and The Patio will have a drink special on their menu specifically for this event. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees.

Whether riding a bike at night or in dreary weather, bike lights or reflectors can make all the difference in safety. Come and support a new downtown business and learn the best tips and tricks from seasoned Tacoma bike commuters.