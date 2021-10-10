CPSD Staff Spotlight: Meriwether paraeducator Melissa Ramirez – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Meriwether Elementary School paraeducator Melissa Ramirez. She is in her fifth year working in the district.

She loves her role because she has the opportunity to interact with every student in the school. “I can be anywhere and everywhere,” she said. “I work hard to go above and beyond to help every teacher and every student with whatever they need.”

Before moving to Washington, Melissa worked as a food service worker for a school in California. She enjoyed being around the students but wanted a more hands-on role working in schools. When she was hired at Meriwether, it was a perfect fit.