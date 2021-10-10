Construction brings daytime lane closure on local streets in Tacoma, Fife – The Suburban Times

A press release from Washington State Department of Transportation.

TACOMA – During the week of Oct. 11, travelers who use East Bay Street under Interstate 5 in Tacoma and 20th Street Drive East in Fife will need to plan for additional travel time to help prevent delays.

Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 15 each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One lane of East Bay Street will close from East 27th Street to East 28th Street in Tacoma.

Monday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 12 each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travelers will see one-way alternating traffic on 20th Street Drive East in Fife, under the new I-5 bridge.

The daytime single lane closures on East Bay Street create a work zone while crews install bridge security fencing. The lane closure on 20th Street Drive East in Fife creates a work zone for demolition work on the old Puyallup River Bridge structures. Both are part of the project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Update on paving at I-5/South 56th Street ramps

Paving of the off- and on-ramps at the I-5 and South 56th Street interchange has been rescheduled until spring 2022. Rescheduling the work will allow for more favorable weather conditions.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.