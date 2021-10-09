String Quartet for Classical Tuesdays in Old Town – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town will play Tuesday, October 12 at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma!

(Concert will be recorded and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook for virtual viewing at a later date).

An evening of string quartets performed by Maria Sampen and Svend Ronning, violins; Tim Christie, viola; and Alistair MacRae, cello. See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For in-person attendees:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

We will set out a maximum of 49 chairs spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.

As much as we have enjoyed our intermissions over these many years – getting to know each other and the musicians – we will not take an intermission and will not serve coffee. Let’s play it safe so that we can enjoy this and many more live performances!