Puyallup budget adjustments released, meetings scheduled – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Puyallup.

The City of Puyallup City Manager has completed and placed on file in the Office of the City Clerk the 2021-2022 mid-biennial preliminary budget adjustments. The budget and proposed adjustments may be examined by any taxpayer on the City of Puyallup website at www.cityofpuyallup.org.

The City Council will review and consider the preliminary budget and adjustments at three workshops, on an as-needed basis, scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, October 12

Wednesday, October 13

Thursday, October 14

The workshops will be open to the public and will occur in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall, 333 S. Meridian. The meetings may also be accessed via livestream or by Zoom. Information on how to access each meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m., on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on the day of each meeting and will be distributed to the City Council prior to the meeting. For verbal comments during the workshops, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.

For additional information, you may contact the City Clerk, by phone at 253-841-5480 or by email at Brenda@PuyallupWA.gov.