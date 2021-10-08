Open house for South Tacoma and Lakewood Station access projects now online – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

Sound Transit is seeking public feedback on ideas for improving the experience of getting to and from Sounder trains and regional buses at South Tacoma and Lakewood stations. This includes investments in safer walking, rolling and bicycling connections between stations and their surrounding neighborhoods; improved wayfinding and signage; additional weather shelters; parking options and more.

An online open house will be available starting today through Oct. 26 at soundersouth.participate.online/. It will be available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Tagalog.

The online open house includes maps and descriptions for dozens of potential improvements near each station. You can also learn more and give feedback at the following events.

South Tacoma

Tuesday, Oct. 12 – South Tacoma Station, 5650 S Washington St., 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 – Fresh Express Mobile Market at Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 S. Tacoma Way, noon to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18 – Virtual question and answer session from noon to 1 p.m. You can join the session at us02web.zoom.us/j/87033991767.

Lakewood

Thursday, Oct. 14 – Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Hwy SW, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Virtual question and answer session from noon to 1 p.m. You can join that session at us02web.zoom.us/j/89307794068.

Public input will help the Sound Transit Board identify a group of potential improvements to move forward into environmental review. All improvements are expected to be completed by 2030.

More information on the projects and public involvement process is available at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion.