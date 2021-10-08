 Obituary Notices – October 8, 2021 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – October 8, 2021

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  Elaine Marie Coomber.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Patricia Abel; Delnar Balatbat; Thomas Carrington; Leland Glen Christy; Margaret Ann Clavin; Marie Johnson Evans; Alexander Nicholas James Kalson; Sachie McAlpine; Sherrill R. McClure; Earl J. Moon Jr.; Ashley Julian Raye; Jean Zbylski Reed; Douglas Sherman; Sook Y. Walker; Darryl Whalen; Max Winegar.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Fred H. Sweren; David L. Graham.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Arlene Marie (Rehome) Beuning; Marsha D Antush; Michael Cleary Burkey.

