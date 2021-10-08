New Fall Classes at Dance Theatre Northwest – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest will offer Beginner Level Adult/Teen Tap Dance on Thursdays at 6pm beginning October 14 in addition to a wide variety of dance classes for students age 4 through adult.

Classes range from creative movement to instruction in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, jazz dance, musical theatre, dance exercise and tap for those of varying abilities and interest levels. Fees range from $5-60 per classroom hour depending on class type and size. Private and semi-private instruction is available.

To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest via email: dancetnw@gmail.com or visit our website at www.DTNW.org.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization.

Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.