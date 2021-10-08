Become a Lakewold Gardens Volunteer – The Suburban Times

A press release from Lakewold Gardens.

It is our great pleasure to announce the return of the volunteer program at Lakewold which has been on partial hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning through volunteerism, click the link below and you can visit the volunteering page on our website, once there you can follow the link to the Lakewold landing page of BetterImpact, our new volunteer platform.

On the BetterImpact page you will see the listing of available opportunities and you can fill out an application to become a Lakewold Gardens volunteer! There are activities throughout the organization including in the nursery, garden, and giftshop, and as a docent or house host. Many new volunteer roles have been created and there are shifts on every day of the week.

If you need any assistance signing up or do not see the type of volunteer role you are interested in, please reach out to Keith Hayner (khayner@lakewoldgardens.org) for more information.