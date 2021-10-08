Bates Technical College awarded $2.25M grant to support student retention, completion and success – The Suburban Times

A press release from Bates Technical College.

TACOMA, Wash. – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Bates Technical College a $2.25 million competitive Title III grant aimed at strengthening efforts related to student retention and completion, and supporting student success.

The five-year grant is the largest competitive grant Bates has ever been awarded.

Bates President Lin Zhou said, “This extremely sought-after grant will provide us with critical funding to strategically focus on offering the best educational experience and support so our students can earn their credential and enter the workforce or pursue additional education. With this funding, we can give our students the vital resources they need to be successful at Bates and beyond.”

The grant will support three major areas, which include:

Expanding access to courses and programs in alternate modalities and transition some programs to competency-based curriculum through comprehensive faculty professional development and support.

Increasing student retention and completion through coaching and expanded work-based learning opportunities.

Improving institutional effectiveness.

The implementation of these activities aligns with the college’s strategic plan and are designed to directly address necessary improvements to ensure student success.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program provides institutions with grants to help them be self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students. Grant funds aim to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of colleges like Bates Technical College.

To learn more about Bates, go to BatesTech.edu. For more information about the Title III grant, visit the U.S. Department of Education.

