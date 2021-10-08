Anderson Island Elementary adds greenhouse for STEM education – The Suburban Times

Anderson Island Elementary adds greenhouse for STEM education October 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment · A social media post from Steilacoom Historical School District. Congratulations to Anderson Island Elementary. Cool looking greenhouse. Anderson Island Elementary's new greenhouse has been installed! Because AIE won the WA State Green Ribbon Schools award, California Casualty awarded the school $5,000, which they spent on a greenhouse for students to further their STEM education. @anderson_island @shsd_tandl pic.twitter.com/3ht2144PkP— Steilacoom Schools (@steillyschools1) October 5, 2021
