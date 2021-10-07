Steilacoom Preliminary Plat Informational Workshop Oct. 11 – The Suburban Times

An announcement from Town of Steilacoom.

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will host an Informational Workshop on an application for Preliminary Plat on October 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

Riordan Development and Connie Kay Design have applied for a preliminary plat of 13 single family lots, a new public roadway and drainage tract at 1324 Union Avenue. The existing building would be removed.

Informational workshops are designed to inform the public about land use permits prior to a public hearing before the Town Council. Testimony will be taken at the Council hearing.

During the pandemic, public meetings are held on the Zoom platform. The link for

attending this meeting is us02web.zoom.us/j/81526348831 and is also included on the Planning Commission agenda posted on the Town’s official website, www.townofsteilacoom.org

Public testimony will be not be taken at this time.



For further information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388 Telephone: (253) 581-1912 Fax: (253) 582-0651

E-mail: doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Persons requiring special accommodations should contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick, at 581-1076.