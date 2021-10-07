Get ready for the next social media outage – The Suburban Times

Get ready for the next social media outage October 7, 2021 · Leave a Comment · A social media post from Washington Emergency Management. Did Facebook going offline earlier this week catch you by surprise? Washington Emergency Management has some suggestions. If you’re used to using FB Messenger or What’s App to talk to family, I hope #facebookdown is a wake up call that the apps are not reliable in an emergency. Ask for phone numbers. Texting can even work better than calling. And having an out-of-area contact is super important, too pic.twitter.com/3M6GBIY6c9— WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) October 5, 2021
