Book: The Wind Will Not Stop topic of October Tacoma Historical Society Meeting – The Suburban Times

An announcement from Tacoma Historical Society.

Please join Tacoma Historical Society for our October virtual meeting (Oct. 11 at 7 pm), when THS Communications Manager Kim Davenport will interview Judy Carlson Hulbert, author of the recent book, The Wind Will Not Stop. The program will stream on our Facebook page and our YouTube Channel.

The Wind Will Not Stop, the first book published by the Chinese Reconciliation Park Foundation, addresses the topic of the expulsion of Chinese residents from Tacoma in 1885 in a way that is accessible to younger readers. The author achieves this by making the Chinese expulsion the backdrop to a story about a young boy who sees his Chinese neighbors forcibly removed from town.

Learn more about the book in a recent article from the Tacoma Weekly. The book is available from the THS Museum Store, as well as from King’s Books, Teaching Toys and Pacific Northwest Shop.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programs.