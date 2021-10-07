APCC Receives $20,000 From Coordinated Care Community Investment Grant – The Suburban Times

A press release from Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

APCC is so proud to announce that we have received $20,000 through Coordinated Care’s Community Investment Grant for our Asia Pacific Community Health Outreach to promote stronger, healthier lives for Asians and Pacific Islanders and their families. This funding will help us to continue our important work as we climb out of the Covid Pandemic, helping to facilitate healthcare access, provide healthcare information, and connect Asia Pacific people to healthcare services.