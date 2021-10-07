 APCC Receives $20,000 From Coordinated Care Community Investment Grant – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

APCC Receives $20,000 From Coordinated Care Community Investment Grant

· Leave a Comment ·

A press release from Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

APCC is so proud to announce that we have received $20,000 through Coordinated Care’s Community Investment Grant for our Asia Pacific Community Health Outreach to promote stronger, healthier lives for Asians and Pacific Islanders and their families. This funding will help us to continue our important work as we climb out of the Covid Pandemic, helping to facilitate healthcare access, provide healthcare information, and connect Asia Pacific people to healthcare services.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *