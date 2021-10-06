University Place: Jazz in the Village – The Suburban Times

An announcement from City of University Place.

Shake up your lunchtime routine and add some music to your day when Jazz in the Village returns to the Civic Building Atrium each Wednesday in October and on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The series will kick off on Oct. 6 with Maia Santell and House Blend. The rest of the series will feature:

Oct. 13 Eugene Bien (piano) with Joey Jewell performing a mix of jazz and blues

Oct. 20 Eugene Bien (piano) with Darelle Holden performing a mix of jazz and Big Band

Oct. 27 Eugene Bien (piano) with Susan Tuzzelino performing jazz standards

Nov. 3 Eugene Bien (piano) with Tim Cox performing a mix of folk and pop hits

Be sure to invite your co-workers and friends to grab some lunch from a local eatery and join you for these free one-hour concerts. You won’t want lunch hour to end, but you’re sure to have a little more pep in your step when you do go back to work!