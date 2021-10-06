 University Place: Jazz in the Village – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

University Place: Jazz in the Village

· Leave a Comment ·

An announcement from City of University Place.

Shake up your lunchtime routine and add some music to your day when Jazz in the Village returns to the Civic Building Atrium each Wednesday in October and on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.  The series will kick off on Oct. 6 with Maia Santell and House Blend. The rest of the series will feature: 

  • Oct. 13 Eugene Bien (piano) with Joey Jewell performing a mix of jazz and blues
  • Oct. 20 Eugene Bien (piano) with Darelle Holden performing a mix of jazz and Big Band
  • Oct. 27 Eugene Bien (piano) with Susan Tuzzelino performing jazz standards 
  • Nov. 3 Eugene Bien (piano) with Tim Cox performing a mix of folk and pop hits 

 Be sure to invite your co-workers and friends to grab some lunch from a local eatery and join you for these free one-hour concerts. You won’t want lunch hour to end, but you’re sure to have a little more pep in your step when you do go back to work!

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *