Road Work Restricts Northbound Lanes of North Jackson Avenue Oct. 7-8 – The Suburban Times

Road Work Restricts Northbound Lanes of North Jackson Avenue Oct. 7-8

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform asphalt repairs on the northbound curb lane of North Jackson Avenue from 6th Avenue to State Route 16. Starting on Thursday, October 7, at 8 AM, the northbound curb lane will be closed, with through traffic allowed, until work is completed on the evening of Friday, October 8, 2021.

All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Matt Bellante at mbellante@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5455.

