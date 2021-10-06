Pierce County 2022-2023 Biennial Budget preparation begins Oct. 7 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce County Council.

Over the next two months the Pierce County Council will work together to craft the 2022-2023 Biennial Budget, which directs the delivery of services, programs, and resources to Pierce County residents.

The first meeting is Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m., followed by three more meetings Oct. 8, 14 and 15, all starting at 9:30 a.m.

From there a series of Committee of the Whole meetings are planned to hear from county department directors. The meetings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 12, 2021. A full schedule of dates and times is on the Council Budget website.

The budget is the single-most important document used by the Pierce County Council to ensure policies are implemented and public resources fairly allocated; it is the financial roadmap to direct service delivery from Pierce County departments.

Council will draw on various sources of information as it crafts the final budget. That includes the proposed 2022-2023 budget presented Sept. 21, 2021 by Executive Bruce Dammeier and feedback from department directors.

“Ultimately our goal is to adopt a budget that aligns with Council’s identified priorities,” said Council Chair Derek Young. “That includes public safety, community and behavioral health, housing attainment, economic development, infrastructure, fiscal stewardship and funding the capital budget.”

The public can follow the process by attending Council meetings in person or remotely through a hybrid meeting option. All meetings will be televised live on Pierce County TV and can be streamed from PierceCountyTV.Org or found on channels 22/522HD (Comcast, Click!) or channels 20/513HD (Rainier Connect).

More information can be found online.