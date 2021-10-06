eliseo celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Campus’ Expansion – The Suburban Times

A press release from eliseo.

Tacoma, WA – On Monday October 4th, 2021, eliseo, the largest Life Plan Community in Pierce County, will officially break ground for their new expansion project, enabling the eighty-three-year-old promise to continually shape itself to embrace the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of those who call eliseo home, to become a reality. The expansion will host 91 new independent living homes nestled in a thriving campus.

“This is a very exciting time in the life of eliseo, this expansion continues the 85-year legacy of our founders that God has called us to this place to meet the needs of those who call eliseo home! Adding these new living homes will set the path for a bright and promising future for everyone involved!” said Kevin McFeely, President and CEO at eliseo.

Positive Customer Impact

The expansion on their campus will include 91 units, 41 new condo-style villas and 50 new apartments ranging from one-bedroom, one-bath to two-bed, two-bath. Each residence includes boasting attractive finishes with fully equipped modern kitchens, lifetime priority access to on-site health services, discount on future health care cost, and engaging common areas and amenities to complement the existing campus. The expansion is set for completion Spring 2023.

“Rice Fergus Miller has been honored to be the design partner for eliseo. Our design concept – Harmonious Light and Color – celebrates light and color as it relates to the stained glass of the chapel as well as the rich glass art culture of the region. Glass works are

dynamic and change throughout day; influenced by the quality of light, weather and season, the experience can be unique from one day to the next. This dynamism is also a critical key to quality of life in a retirement community, where residents are engaged daily by new and novel opportunities.”

About eliseo

eliseo, which means “God is my Salvation” in Hebrew, is the largest Life Plan

Community in Pierce County, which offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and end-of-life care. For more than 85 years, eliseo has been a destination for those seeking to free themselves from the restraints of an ordinary retirement lifestyle. Generations of residents have come here to continue leading extraordinary lives together.

Through the years, they have strived to greet each day with a servant’s heart, to position their residents as their highest priority, and to open their doors to all who wish to walk through them. With these beliefs as the bedrock of their tradition and faith, they have also kept their eyes to the future, recognizing the opportunity for change when it arises. It is their firm belief at this moment Seniors in and around the Puget Sound area deserve a dynamic community that reflects their unique perspective on life “eliseo represents all the limitless possibilities ahead of us, our expansion really began with the addition of our Emerson Wellness and Clark Aquatic Center, followed by our Edwards Plaza, Arneklev Gardens and The Chihuly Family Art Center, and culminating with the expansion of our beautiful campus.” Said Alexandra Vick, Public Relations and Marketing Director at eliseo. “We are excited to welcome additional homes on our campus to continue growing the eliseo vision.”