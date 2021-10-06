City of Tacoma Releases Draft Climate Action Plan for Public Comment – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) is now available for public comment. Community members may review the CAP and share their comments at bit.ly/TacomaCAPForm, or bit.ly/FormularioTacomaCAP for a Spanish language form, until Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The draft CAP is aligned with the City’s 2016 Environmental Action Plan, 2019 Climate Emergency Resolution, 2020 Anti-Racist Systems Transformation Resolution, and 2021 Decarbonization Resolution. It seeks to make aggressive and equitable investments to prepare for local climate impacts and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

Outlined in the draft CAP are 46 actions to be implemented through the year 2024 in the areas of housing, clean transportation, job and business opportunities, community health, ecosystem restoration, waste prevention, and more.

The release of the draft CAP has followed another summer with wildfire smoke, extreme heat, and a landmark August 2021 United Nations report calling for more aggressive climate action, describing 2021 as a “make-or-break year” to make investments to avoid irreversible, catastrophic climate change. The City estimates a need to invest as much as $2.5 billion to achieve Tacoma’s 2050 climate goal and avoid damages that exceed $6.5 billion, with a potential savings of more than $4 billion in avoided damages.

Development of the draft CAP was based on available facts and science, as well as input from nearly 900 community members, numerous partner organizations, and City staff.

“At this pivotal juncture, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to carve out a more promising future for Tacoma,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “However, there is much work ahead of us, and Tacoma must work in collaboration with local, regional, and national partners to achieve the pace and scale of change needed to do our part in preventing the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.”

“While development of the draft CAP occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, over virtual meetings, we feel that more historically overlooked voices were included and new community connections were made,” said Citizens for a Healthy Bay Climate Action Coordinator Emma Keese, who supported engagement for Tacoma’s efforts. “The plan that emerged feels ‘people-centered’ with actions that impact and benefit everyday Tacomans, especially frontline communities. It is, without a doubt, a step in the right direction.”

The Tacoma City Council is currently scheduled to review the draft CAP at their Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Study Session. More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/climate, by calling (253) 591-5172 or by emailing sustainability@cityoftacoma.org.