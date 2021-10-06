City of Fife searching for new City Manager – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Fife.

Fife, WA – The City of Fife is seeking to fill its city manager position. The recruitment will be open through Nov. 15, 2021. View the job announcement at cityoffife.org/jobs.

The position is available following the departure of Fife City Manager Hyun Kim, who accepted a position as city administrator for the City of Gillette, Wyoming. Kim began working for the City of Fife in September 2017 and departed in August 2021. He began his position in Wyoming in September. Before Kim’s departure, Fife City Councilmembers appointed longtime staff member Russ Blount to lead the city as interim city manager.

As Mayor Kim Roscoe noted in an open letter to potential candidates, “The City of Fife is looking for a new city manager who is creative and innovative and who brings a fresh, experienced voice to municipal leadership. We need a great communicator who has a proven ability to move projects and initiatives forward.”

The city has a population of about 10,000 and in recent years has grown to become a booming economic force that is rich with businesses small and large with a diverse economic base and acres of commercial warehouses.

The Fife Human Resources Department will manage the recruitment process. The selection process will continue through the rest of 2021 with a target of hiring a new city manager during the first quarter of 2022. The process will involve a variety of stakeholders, including city councilmembers, city staff and citizens.

The City of Fife uses a council-manager form of government. The Fife City Council consists of seven members, elected to four-year terms. Councilmembers are responsible for establishing policy, voting appropriations, developing the city’s vision and mission, as well as passing local ordinances, resolutions and proclamations.

Councilmembers appoint the city manager, who carries out decisions made by councilmembers, oversees city staff members and runs the daily operations of the city.