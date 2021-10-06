Canopy installation at Stadium District Station and curb and gutter on Division Ave start this week – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

Crews will install the canopy for the Stadium District Station on N. 1st Street, starting on October 8 for about one week. During this time, N. 1st St. will be closed to eastbound traffic from Yakima Ave to the businesses’ driveway. In addition, crews plan to install curb and gutter on the south side of Division Avenue (the Wright Park side) from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave, starting as soon as October 6. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Division Ave. Crews also are installing signals at the N. 1st St. and Tacoma Ave. intersection.

The contractor is paving the west side and center of Stadium Way, and plans to temporarily open Stadium Way to two-way traffic by the end of this week. Stadium Way would close again to southbound traffic from Broadway to I-705 on October 13 to pave the east side of the street. Looking ahead, crews will close Stadium Way in both directions between Division Ave. and S. 4th St. on Saturday, Oct. 16 to deliver the building for the traction power substation.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St. and on the west side from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., including building the St. Joseph Station. They plan to start building the Hilltop District Station and start installing curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. as soon as Oct. 11.

On Commerce Street, crews continue to work on curb, gutter and paving. Parking is not available from the Theater District Station to I-705. On E. 25th Street, the contractor is restoring the street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, S. 4th Street., N. Tacoma Avenue, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of October 4

Where