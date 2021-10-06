 Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Spotlight – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Spotlight

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Looking for a furry best friend? October marks the official start of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has many adoptable dogs waiting for a loving home.

One such dog is Punky, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who has been waiting for a home for a month now.

You might as well call her “Spunky Punky”, with her courageous and determined spirit. She can be a bit shy at first, but with love, patience, and a treat or two, you’ll get to see her personality shine. Punky would be a great adventure companion and walking partner. She would prefer to go to a home without cats and would love to have a fully fenced yard to have plenty of space to play with her new people!

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org. For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a mask.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *