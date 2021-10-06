Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Spotlight – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Looking for a furry best friend? October marks the official start of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has many adoptable dogs waiting for a loving home.

One such dog is Punky, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who has been waiting for a home for a month now.

You might as well call her “Spunky Punky”, with her courageous and determined spirit. She can be a bit shy at first, but with love, patience, and a treat or two, you’ll get to see her personality shine. Punky would be a great adventure companion and walking partner. She would prefer to go to a home without cats and would love to have a fully fenced yard to have plenty of space to play with her new people!

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org. For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a mask.