Tacoma Power offers up to $600 in incentives to help customers install Level 2 electric vehicle chargers at home – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma Power.

Tacoma Power announced new incentives for customers who own or are thinking about owning electric vehicles when they upgrade their at-home chargers to Level 2. Unlike the Level 1 charger, which plugs into a standard wall outlet, Level 2 chargers use a 240-volt outlet, providing quicker charging times. The faster charging saves EV owners time and brings added convenience.

Bill credits of $400 are available to customers who buy and install a Level 2 charger, a smart splitter or install a 240-volt outlet for their Level 2 EV charger at home. Customers can receive up to $600 in bill credits by installing two or more of the items listed above.

“We’re excited to see these incentives increase Level 2 charging and EV ownership in our community,” said Clay Norris, Power Management manager with Tacoma Power. “Tacoma Power is committed to a cleaner energy future. Providing our customers with cost-effective solutions to make the transition to powering vehicles with clean, renewable hydroelectricity is one way we can help.”

Tacoma Power generates clean, renewable hydroelectric energy from seven dams and four rivers in Western Washington. EVs charged with electricity generated by Tacoma Power use hydroelectric energy that is carbon-free.

Tacoma Power’s residential EV charging program aligns with Tacoma Public Utilities’ strategic decarbonization and environmental stewardship directives. Tacoma Power is committed to making EV ownership more accessible by offering our community more ways to charge their EVs. In the next two years, Tacoma Power plans to double the public charging infrastructure in the City of Tacoma. From streetside EV charging on light poles in Tacoma’s Neighborhood Business Districts to working with community members to install charging at multifamily properties and throughout other parts of the community, Tacoma Power is working toward a clean energy future.

Tacoma Power customers who take advantage of the Level 2 charging incentives will receive credit on their utility bills. To apply or learn more, go to MyTPU.org/EVatHome.