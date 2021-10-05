Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 4 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Oct. 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 12-25 is 570.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.9 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 223 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A woman in her 80s from University Place.
- A woman in her 60s from Key Peninsula.
- A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.
Our totals are 82,959 cases (PCR = 73,745, antigen = 9,214) and 779 deaths.
On Oct. 3, we confirmed 249 cases. On Oct. 2, we confirmed 332 cases.
