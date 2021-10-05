Heavy equipment on Steilacoom-Anderson Island ferry runs – The Suburban Times

Heavy equipment on Steilacoom-Anderson Island ferry runs October 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment · A social media post from Pierce County. Anderson Island ferry riders will share some rides with heavy equipment Oct. 6-7. Pierce County Ferry users will see heavy equipment on the ferry Oct. 6-7. Soil excavated during recent repair work along Eckenstam Johnson Rd. will be hauled off Anderson Island. We’ll also be doing vegetation maintenance around the island.Learn more at t.co/n3qJEZpLlz. pic.twitter.com/ndarxncLhv— Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) October 5, 2021
