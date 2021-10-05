Final FAB Films Feature High Tech Thriller and the Legendary Singer Buddy Holly – The Suburban Times

A press release from Phil Raschke.





A deadly drone circles overhead, known terrorists meet near a crowded plaza, generals and politicians debate the outcome. “Eye in the Sky” is a must see thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Later in the afternoon, get ready to Rock and Roll to some of the greatest music ever! The legendary “Buddy Holly” comes to life in the film that carries his name. Holly’s music felt good in 1959 and still feels good today. “Are you ready to rock and roll?”

This exciting film action occurs on Sunday, 10 Oct at McGavick Center (Bldg 23) on the campus of Clover Park Technical Campus, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd, SW. “Eye in the Sky” plays at 12:30 and stars Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman. “Buddy Holly” plays at 6 pm and stars Gary Busey, Don Stroud and Charles Martin Smith.

Seating is on a first come basis. Admission and parking are free. A concession stand will be available. You’re also invited to the “ArtsFest Awards” reception which begins at 4 pm. Free drawings for prizes will take place before each film.

For a Complete Film Schedule and more FABulous details go to: www.lakewoodfestival.org